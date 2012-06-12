WARSAW, June 12 Facts and figures ahead of
Thursday's Euro 2012 Group C match between Italy and Croatia at
the City Stadium in Poznan:
* Italy's only victory over Croatia came in a long-forgotten
wartime international in 1942. Since the break-up of Yugoslavia,
Italy have failed to beat the Croatians in five matches, three
of them competitive internationals.
* Antonio Di Natale's goal for Italy in the 1-1 draw with
Spain in the opening game of Group C was the first for his
country in almost two years. Di Natale, top scorer in Serie A in
two of the last three seasons, last scored for Italy against
Slovakia in their last World Cup group game in South Africa.
* Italy's very creditable draw with Spain cannot mask the
fact they have not won any of their last five matches at major
tournaments. After losing on penalties to Spain in the Euro 2008
quarter-finals, Italy surprisingly failed to win any of their
three group games at the World Cup against relatively modest
opponents in Paraguay, New Zealand and Slovakia.
* Croatia have not lost in regulation time in any of their
last seven matches at major tournaments. They missed the 2010
World Cup but topped their group with three wins out of three at
Euro 2008 and lost only on penalties to Turkey in the
quarter-finals. At the 2006 World Cup finals, they lost their
opening match to Brazil but followed with draws against Japan
and Australia.
* Since losing 5-1 to England in a World Cup qualifier in
September 2009, Croatia have lost a mere three of their 28
international matches.
* Croatia striker Nikica Jelavic scored his first goal in a
competitive match for Croatia in the 3-1 win over Ireland on
Sunday and his first for his country in almost two years.
