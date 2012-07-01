ROME, July 1 Glum Italian fans filed away from
the ancient Circus Maximus in Rome well before four giant
television screens recorded the end of an emphatic 4-0 defeat to
Spain in the European Championship final on Sunday.
"A disaster, the dream is over," said Claudio Marangoni, 28,
a transport worker from Rome who had faded Italian tricolour
flags painted on each cheek. "No one expected to end up in the
final but to lose like this is humiliating."
Tens of thousands of flag waving supporters had packed into
the ancient Roman chariot racing arena, the scene of joyous
celebrations after Italy's 2-1 victory over Germany in the
semi-final on Thursday.
But the anticipation was quickly snuffed out and the early
excitement had turned to gloomy resignation by the time the half
time whistle went with Italy struggling to match a slick-looking
Spain side that was already two goals up.
"We just didn't play, there wasn't a match," said Gianluca
Malgli, reflecting the feeling of many fans stunned by the
inability of the Azzuri to get into the match.
Any chance of a second-half comeback evaporated with an
injury to Thiago Motta, who limped off on the hour mark after
coach Cesare Prandelli had used all three substitutes, leaving
Italy a man down.
Prandelli's side had been given little chance of advancing
to the final but the victory over Germany, fueled by an inspired
performance by striker Mario Balotelli had filled the country
with confidence.
Prime Minister Mario Monti, who was in Kiev for the match
just days after helping to hammer out a deal in Brussels with
European partners to help shore up Italy's battered public
finances, said he had congratulated the disappointed squad which
he said had made Italy proud.
"They are a little depressed but that happens in the lives
of individuals and great teams and countries but we Italians
have the capacity to overcome moments of difficulty and it's a
great sporting and human performance to come second in Europe,"
he told SkyTG24 television.
Back home, there was a stark contrast to the delirious
scenes on Thursday when supporters waving flags from scooters
had zipped through the traffic while horns honked and fans
yelled their delight from car windows.
"It just shouldn't have finished like this. I hoped and
hoped and waved my flag, but it counted for nothing" said
Federico Izzo as he left the arena with friends.
Despite the disappointment, Monti was not the only one who
tried to look on the bright side after a tournament that went
some way towards restoring Italian pride after a disappointing
2010 World Cup and a betting scandal that has cast a shadow over
the domestic championship.
"We are happy we got this far, it is fine," said Antonio
Gianpaolo as he went home.
(Writing By James Mackenzie; additional reporting by Barry
Moody; editing by Patrick Graham)