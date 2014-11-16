MILAN Nov 16 Unruly crowd scenes, with fans throwing firecrackers and flares on to the pitch, forced the referee to take the players off the field in Milan before Italy and Croatia were finally able to complete their Euro 2016 qualifier and fight out a 1-1 draw.

The match was twice interrupted, with riot police having to quell trouble in the stands in the second half while the players were taken off the field for 10 minutes.

It was a blunder by Gianluigi Buffon which allowed Croatia to come away with a draw after Antonio Candreva had fired Italy ahead in the 11th minute.

Ivan Perisic levelled four minutes later with a shot which went straight under Buffon's body, with the veteran far too slow to react.

Croatia fans celebrated by throwing flares on the field, causing play to be interrupted for around three minutes, a precursor to the more serious problems in the second half.

Both teams have 10 points from four games after dropping their first points in Group H.

UEFA will no doubt act after receiving official reports and hand out punishments in due course.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband and Mike Collett)