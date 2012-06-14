POZNAN, June 14 Playmaker Andrea Pirlo curled in
a 25-metre free kick to give Italy a 1-0 halftime lead over
Croatia in their Euro 2012 Group C match on Thursday.
Pirlo's 39th-minute strike came immediately after Croatia
goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa had made a superb double save to deny
Claudio Marchisio.
Italy, who drew their opening game against Spain 1-1, were
well worth their lead after creating a number of chances and
looking dangerous every time they came forward.
Marchisio fizzed a long-range shot over the crossbar and
Mario Balotelli had a shot parried by Pletikosa as he justified
his inclusion over Antonio Di Natale with a lively performance.
Croatia beat Ireland 3-1 in their first match at the
tournament.
