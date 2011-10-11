PESCARA, Italy, Oct 11 (Reuters)- Italy completed an
unbeaten Euro 2012 qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over
Northern Ireland to top Group C in Irish coach Nigel Worthington
last game in charge on Tuesday.
The four-times world champions, who qualified for the finals
in Poland and Ukraine last month with two matches to spare, went
ahead midway through the first half when Antonio Cassano
volleyed Daniele De Rossi's clipped pass sweetly home.
An inexperienced Northern Ireland side missing several key
players through injury rarely threatened and Cassano grabbed his
second on 53 minutes, firing low into the corner from the right
edge of the box, before Gareth McAuley put through his own net
to complete an easy win.
Ending qualification with eight wins and two draws from 10
games, Cesare Prandelli's rejuvenated Italy will go into the
finals as one of the favourites, while Northern Ireland begin
the search for a new coach.
