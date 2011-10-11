PESCARA, Italy, Oct. 11 Italy wrapped up an
unbeaten Euro 2012 qualifying campaign with a comfortable 3-0
win over Northern Ireland to top Group C by 10 points as
visiting coach Nigel Worthington ended his four-year stint with
another defeat on Tuesday.
Italy, who had qualified for the finals in Poland and
Ukraine last month with two matches to spare, were comfortable
winners with two goals for Antonio Cassano and an own goal by
Gareth McAuley.
Ending qualification with eight wins and two draws from their
ten games, Cesare Prandelli's rejuvenated Italy will go into the
finals as one of the favourites, while Northern Ireland, who end
their campaign with nine points, begin the search for a new
coach.
Estonia finished second in the group on 16 points to go into
the playoffs for the first time.
Sebastian Giovinco, who had been handed a place up front
after Giampaolo Pazzini and Mario Balotelli had pulled of of the
squad injured, almost make the perfect start, combining with
Cassano before firing a left-foot shot from 20 metres that
skidded hard into Maik Taylor's midriff off the wet surface.
Northern Ireland, who had slipped to fifth in the group
following a 2-1 reversal at home to Estonia on Friday, almost
fell behind after 19 minutes when Giovinco's spinning corner was
flicked on at the near post but Giorgio Chiellini, lunging
awkwardly off-balance, could only manage to head wide from
point-blank range.
Two minutes later though Italy made the breakthrough when De
Rossi lobbed a superb ball over the Irish defence for the run of
Cassano who timed his volley to perfection finding the corner
for his eighth international goal.
Despite missing a number of regulars including Aaron Hughes
and Jonny Evans, Northern Ireland fought back and came close to
equalising when Gianluigi Buffon had to throw himself full
length to his right to turn aside a Ryan McGivern header.
The home side were enjoying the lion's share of possession
though and after Giovinco and Riccardo Montolivo went close,
Cassano raced onto an Alberto Aquilani pass after 53 minutes
before drilling a low shot into the corner.
After Taylor had turned a Montolivo shot aside he was beaten
for a third time in calamitous circumstances after 74 minutes
when McAuley kicked the ball from his hands after initially
miscuing a clearance.
