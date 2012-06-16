By Timothy Collings
KRAKOW, Poland, June 16 Italy's Euro 2012 squad
trained gently in hot sunshine on Saturday afternoon apparently
convinced they have their destiny in their own hands.
If they beat Ireland in their final Group C game on Monday
the Italians believe they will reach the quarter-finals even
though victory would not be enough if Spain and Croatia drew
their last match and scored at least two goals each.
Fears of another 'biscotto' affair, a conspiracy theory
generated by the Italian media in which they fear being
eliminated by Spain and Croatia contriving a 2-2 draw, were
widely dismissed.
As hundreds of Polish supporters strolled by on their way to
Krakow's main fan zone at the sprawling field of Blonia,
defender Andrea Barzagli and midfielder Claudio Marchisio both
stressed that they were focusing only on beating Ireland.
“"We believe that Spain will win and that it will be Italy
and Spain through to the quarter-finals," said Marchisio.
“"Ireland will not be easy to beat and they will fight, but
we must win."
The irony of Italy having to defeat a team already
eliminated and managed by an Italian in Giovanni Trapattoni
produced no more than a grin and a shrug.
As all 20 outfield players juggled individually with
footballs in front of an appreciative crowd of sponsors' guests
at the Krakovia Stadium, federation officials also laughed off
talk of a conspiracy.
Manager Cesare Prandelli, looking relaxed, did not speak to
the media, but Barzagli paid tribute to him.
“"There is a lot of respect for him because of how he talks
to us, the players," he said.
“"If there are any changes in the team, that respect is
important. He explains things well for us."
Fully recovered from a calf injury, Barzagli said he was
hopeful of selection in central defence.
"“But we don't know what he is thinking, not yet," he added.
“"For us all, the most important thing is to win. We don't need
to think about anything else."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)