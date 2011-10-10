- Oct 10 Italy are to test Sebastian
Giovinco in attack alongside Antonio Cassano in their Euro 2012
qualifier at home to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
It will be the diminutive Parma striker's first start for
Italy after five previous appearances as a substitute.
"I don't think his height is a problem," coach Cesare
Prandelli told reporters after the naming the side for what is
effectively a friendly.
"If a player with his physical characteristics can make it
in Serie A, then he's got what it takes to get to the top of the
mountain.
"He's started the championship well and he's getting better
from so many points of view, he's working to make himself a
complete forward."
Italy, unbeaten in Group C, have already made sure of top
spot and a place in Poland and Ukraine next year while Northern
Ireland are eliminated.
Prandelli said his team needed to be more incisive than in
their 1-1 draw away to Serbia on Friday.
"In the last match, we had a high percentage of ball
possession but with few shots on goal, so this time I expect
more attention and more incisiveness in the final few metres."
Although Italy have dropped only four points in nine games,
their goalscoring record has not been especially impressive.
Apart from the 5-0 win over Faroe Islands and a 3-0 walkover
at home to Serbia, in a match abandoned because of crowd
trouble, they have managed a modest nine goals.
