POZNAN, June 18 Antonio Cassano's first-half
header and a spectacular Mario Balotelli volley in the final
minute sent Italy through to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals as
Group C runners-up after a 2-0 victory over Ireland on Monday.
Cassano glanced in Andrea Pirlo's corner on 35 minutes, the
ball clearly crossing the line before Damien Duff hacked clear.
Substitute Balotelli swivelled to thump in a corner from eight
metres out to secure victory.
Italy, who will play the Group D winners in the last eight
in Kiev on Sunday, finished runners-up on five points, behind
group winners Spain on seven.
Ireland, already eliminated after defeats by Croatia and
Spain, threatened sporadically with their best moment coming
when keeper Gianluigi Buffon parried a fierce drive from Keith
Andrews who was sent off on 89 minutes.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)