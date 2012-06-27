By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 27
WARSAW, June 27 Italy will not sacrifice "two
years' work" by reverting to a more defensive approach honed by
Italian sides of old when they face Germany in their Euro 2012
semi-final on Thursday, coach Cesare Prandelli said.
Prandelli's emphasis on a more attack-minded Azzurri since
he took charge in 2010 has won praise from fans and a
hard-to-please Italian media, and while Italy have scored only
four goals in four games in the tournament, they have shone at
times.
"We cannot sit deep (against Germany)," Prandelli told a
news conference on Wednesday ahead of the Warsaw clash.
"It would be a shame to waste two years' work. Germany will
press us high up the pitch. We are ready for this."
Describing Joachim Loew's side as a "safe pair of hands with
a defined style of play", Prandelli said the Germans would not
fear Italy despite never having beaten them at a major
tournament.
"We know where they are good, we think we know how they will
line up and that they might make changes."
Extolling the virtues of his own side, Prandelli hailed his
midfield group "as the best in European football".
The mercurial Andre Pirlo has drawn widespread acclaim for
his displays in the tournament but Prandelli praised the efforts
of others.
"We have quality in midfield, a lot of flair, a lot of
physical strength and technical ability in there," he said.
"Riccardo Montolivo, Claudio Marchisio and Daniele De Rossi
- they try and give us numbers in the midfield."
De Rossi, part of Italy's squad in 2006 when they beat
Germany 2-0 in the World Cup semi-final before going on to win
the trophy for a fourth time, said comparisons could not be made
with that match.
"It's a different generation and a different era. The only
similarity is that they were favourites for that match as well,"
said the 28-year-old, who is hoping to shake off a back injury
in time to face Germany.
"CLEAR HEAD"
Prandelli, hair slicked back and relaxed throughout,
applauded a Chinese reporter when asked if he "knew what went on
in (striker) Mario Balotelli's world?"
The colourful and often controversial Balotelli has made as
many headlines off the pitch as on it in a career that has
featured flashes of brilliance but moments of madness.
"Great question," Prandelli purred. "It is interesting
trying to work out what goes on in the head of a 21-year-old
man," he said to much laughter.
"He has changed radically since he has been with us."
Chipping in, De Rossi added: "We treat him just as one of
the squad. I don't think he is a difficult character at all."
Balotelli, who scored a spectacular volley in the final
group stage game against Ireland, endured a frustrating
quarter-final against England when the Italians created a host
of scoring chances but failed to take a single one in 120
minutes.
Prandelli, whose side won a penalty shootout to advance,
said his advice to his strikers would be simple.
"I'll ask them to put the ball in the back of the net," he
remarked.
"They need to keep a clear head as sometimes we are too
worked up in the penalty area."
