Oct 10 Defender Giorgio Chiellini scored three times, including an own goal, as Italy beat Azerbaijan 2-1 in their Euro 2016 Group H qualifier in Palermo on Friday.

After Italy dominated, but created few chances, Chiellini put them in front with a header from an Andrea Pirlo corner, which Azerbaijan keeper Kamran Agayev came for but failed to reach.

The Azzurri should have had the game in the bag but were shocked in the 76th minute when Chiellini was unable to deal with a Dimitrij Nazarov corner, the ball crossing the line off the centre back's leg.

Chiellini made amends six minutes later by angling home a near-post header from a fine cross by substitute Sebastian Giovinco to ensure Antonio Conte's team secured a second straight win in the group.

