MILAN, March 29 Italy hope the focus will again turn to football after a turbulent 48 hours in Bulgaria that had coach Antonio Conte reportedly contemplating resignation.

While the Italians gained an important Euro 2016 qualifying point from Saturday's 2-2 draw in Sofia, the result was almost an afterthought compared to the row which blew up over an injury to Claudio Marchisio and fresh debate about the use of foreign-born players.

Conte, who is still unbeaten since taking over after the World Cup, hit his first obstacle in February when a planned training camp had to be postponed because clubs would not agree to release players.

But that was nothing compared to the crisis that erupted on Friday after the Italian federation (FIGC) announced Juventus midfielder Marchisio had suffered a knee injury in training.

Conte was reported to have received death threats via the Internet from angry fans who blamed his training methods for the injury which was initially believed to have ruled Marchisio out for the rest of the season.

Marchisio was sent home to Turin where further examinations led Juventus to announce that he could be back in action within days. By a twist of fate, Italy's next match is against England at the Juventus stadium.

"I think the controversy around Marchisio was basically invented, because Conte's training sessions are absolutely normal," defender Andrea Barzagli, another Juventus player, told Italian media.

"Claudio's injury could have happened at any point in time."

He did not think Conte will face a hostile reception at Juventus.

"I expect a relaxed atmosphere. We must remember the past and I am certain the coach will be welcomed in the best way," he said.

Juventus team mate and defender Giorgio Chiellini appealed for support.

"We hope to get an enthusiastic reception in Turin and the appeal I make to everyone is to think of the common good and that of Italian football, which at club level is returning to a high level," he told RAI.

"This is the moment to give support to the national side."

Italy's late equaliser on Saturday was scored by Brazilian-born debutant Eder, who became the latest foreign-born player of Italian heritage to play for the four-times world champions.

"The controversy surrounding foreign-born players is pointless," the 28-year-old told RAI, responding to suggestions he chose Italy after being overlooked by Brazil.

"This shirt is not a second choice."

