Dec 4 Italy factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec.12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Two

How They Qualified:

Italy qualified with one game to spare and finished top of Group H, ahead of Croatia, Norway, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Malta. They had an unbeaten record, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 games.

The Azzurri managed a modest total of 16 goals and conceded seven, winning five games by a single goal and two games by a two-goal margin.

Coach: Antonio Conte:

A combative and versatile midfielder in his playing days, the famously volatile 46-year-old has brought the same qualities to the team he coaches.

As a coach, he led Bari and Siena up to Serie A, then took over at Juventus where he won three Serie A titles in as many seasons in charge. His Italy team selections have baffled some critics and Euro 2016 will be his first stiff test.

Italy's prospects:

Italy head for the finals during a somewhat enigmatic period with a veteran but outstanding goalkeeper in Gianluigi Buffon, an ageing defence led by the increasingly error-prone Giorgio Chiellini and a relatively inexperienced midfield and attack.

Although Italy topped their qualifying group, their scoring record was hardly inspiring and a friendly defeat at home to Portugal was dismal.

All this has left Italians trying to work out whether Conte has actually improved the team since he took over, a question which may be answered in France.

Previous tournaments:

Italy have reached the finals on eight previous occasions, winning in 1968 when they beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in a replayed final after the first match ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. They also finished as runners-up in 2000 and 2012.

1968 winners; 1980 semis; 1988 semis; 1996 group stage; 2000 runners-up; 2004 group stage; 2008 quarter-finals; 2012 runners-up.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

16/1 (sixth favourites) (Compiled by Brian Homewood, editing by Mike Collett and Mark Meadows)