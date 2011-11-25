ROME, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Italy ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As winners of Group C

P W D L F A Pts Italy 10 8 2 0 20 2 26 Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16 Serbia 10 4 3 3 13 12 15 Slovenia 10 4 2 4 11 7 14 N. Ireland 10 2 3 5 9 13 9 Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4

Results

2010 Sept 3 Estonia A Won 2-1 (Cassano, Bonucci) Sept 7 Faroe Islands H Won 5-0 (Gilardino, De Rossi,

Cassano,

Quagliarella, Pirlo) Oct 8 Northern Ireland A Drew 0-0 Oct 12 Serbia H Won 3-0

(walkover -- match abandoned following crowd trouble)

2011

March 25 Slovenia A Won 1-0 (Thiago Motta)

June 3 Estonia H Won 3-0 (Rossi, Cassano,

Pazzini)

Sept 2 Faroe Islands A Won 1-0 (Cassano)

Sept 6 Slovenia H Won 1-0 (Pazzini)

Oct 7 Serbia A Drew 1-1 (Marchisio)

Oct 11 Northern Ireland H Won 3-0 (Cassano 2,

MacAuley og)

Leading scorer in qualifiers: Antonio Cassano (6 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: (7) 1968, 1980, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008

European Championship Honours: Winners 1968 (as hosts)

Runners-up: 2000; Semi-finalists: 1980 (hosts), 1988

FIFA World ranking (Nov 2011): 9th

Draw for 2012:

Allocated in Pot 2 with Germany, England and Russia

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Cesare Prandelli

Captain: Gianluigi Buffon

Prospects: Humiliated at last year's World Cup when they lost to Slovakia and drew with Paraguay and New Zealand, Italy have recovered impressively under former Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli. They won eight and drew two of their 10 matches in qualifying with two games to spare and conceded only two goals on the way.

Italy could be forced to do without striker Antonio Cassano, their top-scorer in the qualifiers with six goals, after he underwent minor heart surgery in November and was ruled out for an unspecified period of time.

However, they have plenty of options and the emergence of Mario Balotelli is their biggest reason for optimism. Prandelli has quickly rebuilt the team and a repeat of the South African shambles is highly unlikely. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)