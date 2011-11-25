ROME, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Italy ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec.
2:
Qualified: As winners of Group C
P W D L F A Pts
Italy 10 8 2 0 20 2 26
Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
Serbia 10 4 3 3 13 12 15
Slovenia 10 4 2 4 11 7 14
N. Ireland 10 2 3 5 9 13 9
Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4
Results
2010
Sept 3 Estonia A Won 2-1 (Cassano, Bonucci)
Sept 7 Faroe Islands H Won 5-0 (Gilardino, De Rossi,
Cassano,
Quagliarella, Pirlo)
Oct 8 Northern Ireland A Drew 0-0
Oct 12 Serbia H Won 3-0
(walkover -- match abandoned following crowd trouble)
2011
March 25 Slovenia A Won 1-0 (Thiago Motta)
June 3 Estonia H Won 3-0 (Rossi, Cassano,
Pazzini)
Sept 2 Faroe Islands A Won 1-0 (Cassano)
Sept 6 Slovenia H Won 1-0 (Pazzini)
Oct 7 Serbia A Drew 1-1 (Marchisio)
Oct 11 Northern Ireland H Won 3-0 (Cassano 2,
MacAuley og)
Leading scorer in qualifiers: Antonio Cassano (6 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: (7) 1968, 1980, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
European Championship Honours: Winners 1968 (as hosts)
Runners-up: 2000; Semi-finalists: 1980 (hosts), 1988
FIFA World ranking (Nov 2011): 9th
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 2 with Germany, England and Russia
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Cesare Prandelli
Captain: Gianluigi Buffon
Prospects: Humiliated at last year's World Cup when they
lost to Slovakia and drew with Paraguay and New Zealand, Italy
have recovered impressively under former Fiorentina coach Cesare
Prandelli. They won eight and drew two of their 10 matches in
qualifying with two games to spare and conceded only two goals
on the way.
Italy could be forced to do without striker Antonio Cassano,
their top-scorer in the qualifiers with six goals, after he
underwent minor heart surgery in November and was ruled out for
an unspecified period of time.
However, they have plenty of options and the emergence of
Mario Balotelli is their biggest reason for optimism. Prandelli
has quickly rebuilt the team and a repeat of the South African
shambles is highly unlikely.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)