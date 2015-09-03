FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 3 Italy needed 69 minutes to break down a stubborn, tenacious Malta before Graziano Pello struck to give them a 1-0 win in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Thursday.

Italy, without a win in their previous four matches, struggled to find a way through a massed Maltese defence in front of a sparse crowd at the Artemio Franchi stadium.

The win took them top of Group H with 15 points from seven games, one more than Croatia who drew 0-0 in Azerbaijan earlier on Thursday.

Pelle, who scored the only goal when Italy won by the same score in Malta earlier in the group, was in the thick of the action for Italy as he had a shot deflected over the crossbar and headed over from a corner early on.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)