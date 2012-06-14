(Adds UPDATE 1 tag to headline)
By Brian Homewood
POZNAN, June 14 Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic
struck his third goal of Euro 2012 to earn a 1-1 draw against
Italy who let their opponents off the hook after taking the lead
in the Group C match on Thursday.
Playmaker Andrea Pirlo put Italy ahead with a majestic free
kick six minutes before the break, rewarding their early
dominance after they carved out a hatful of chances.
Slaven Bilic's Croatia team have four points from two games
in Group C while Italy have two points despite a refreshingly
positive approach to the tournament.
Croatia, however, could find themselves in trouble after
their fans repeatedly threw flares onto the field, at one point
leaving a pall of smoke hanging over the penalty area.
Italy, with Pirlo pulling the strings in midfield and Mario
Balotelli lively in attack, looked dangerous every time they
came forward in the first half.
Balotelli fired wide after three minutes with a snap shot
and should have done better when Antonio Cassano found him free
on the edge of the area, but he dallied and his shot was saved
by Stipe Pletikosa.
Shortly afterwards, the eccentric forward had another effort
saved by the busy Croatia goalkeeper.
DOUBLE SAVE
Midfielder Claudio Marchisio was also lively as he fizzed a
25-metre shot just over the bar and forced a brilliant double
save by Pletikosa who dived at his feet to block the first
effort and did the same from the rebound.
Another chance fell to Cassano who shot across the face of
goal from Leonardo Bonucci's flicked pass through the defence.
Fittingly, Pirlo broke the deadlock when he curled a
25-metre free kick inside the near post, with Pletikosa getting
a hand to it but just failing to keep it out.
But they failed to keep the momentum going after the break,
although Balotelli was close to a second goal with a ferocious
25-metre effort.
Croatia levelled in the 72nd minute when Ivan Strinic's
cross from the left picked out the unmarked Mandzukic who had
time to bring the ball down and score off the inside of the near
post.
Italy tired and in the end were grateful to hang on for a
point.
Spain, who have one point, face pointless Ireland in the
second Group C game later on Thursday.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)