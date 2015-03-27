SOFIA, March 27 Italy coach Antonio Conte has no intention of altering his tactics in their Euro 2016 Group H qualifier against Bulgaria on Saturday following midfielder Claudio Marchisio's injury.

Marchisio ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the warm-up at Friday's training session and returned to his club Juventus for treatment.

"Marchisio is an important player for us but there'll be no tactical changes," Conte told a news conference at the Vasil Levski national stadium.

Italy are unbeaten under Conte with five wins and a draw since the 2014 World Cup, typically playing a 3-5-2 formation.

"Marchisio will be replaced by (Andrea) Bertolacci and we'll play 3-5-2," said the 45-year-old.

"His injury was absurd and inexplicable. He hurt himself while warming up, running without the ball."

Marchisio is expected to be ruled out for several months.

"We're doing some examinations to quantify the injury," said Italy's team doctor Enrico Castellacci. "It's a shame because it happened in a paradoxical manner, when the training still had to begin."

Confident Conte said Italy, searching for their first victory on Bulgarian soil, can cope with the forced absences.

Conte will also have to make do without playmaker Andrea Pirlo, who will miss the game in Sofia due a calf injury.

Left back Manuel Pasqual (rib) and midfielder Alesandro Florenzi (knee) have been ruled out with slight injuries suffered on Friday though Conte said Florenzi may feature in the home friendly against England on Tuesday.

Italy have won three matches and drawn one to sit second on 10 points in Group H, behind Croatia on goal difference.

Bulgaria are fourth with four points.

"I have very bad memories of Bulgarian strikers, the previous qualifiers in Sofia were very difficult," Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon said. "I have great respect for tomorrow's rivals." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)