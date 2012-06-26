KRAKOW, Poland, June 26 Injured Italy players
Daniele De Rossi, Ignazio Abate and Giorgio Chiellini are
undergoing intensive physiotherapy to try to be fit for
Thursday's Euro 2012 semi-final with Germany.
Team doctor Enrico Castellacci refused to rule any of the
three in or out on Tuesday, even remaining cautious on
Chiellini's chances despite the centre back training normally
after a thigh problem.
"We are doing eveything possible," Castellacci said.
Chiellini would probably come in for Leonardo Bonucci in the
middle of the defence.
Midfielder De Rossi and right back Abate came off with
muscle injuries in the quarter-final against England.
The dynamic De Rossi, who also has a sciatic nerve problem,
would likely be replaced by fellow tough tackler Antonio
Nocerino but coach Cesare Prandelli has a big decision to make
if Abate is not fit for the Warsaw game.
Fellow right back Christian Maggio is suspended so Prandelli
could either move a centre half like Bonucci or Andrea Barzagli
to the right or change to the three at the back used in the
opening two group games.
Maggio played right wing back in those games so Prandelli
may have to ask winger Fabio Borini, unused so far, to operate
more defensively.
