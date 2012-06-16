WARSAW, June 16 Facts and figures ahead of the
Euro 2012 Group C match between Italy and Ireland at the City
Stadium in Poznan on Monday (1845 GMT):
* While Italy are expected to win, their recent record
against the Irish does not give cause for that much optimism. In
the last 20 years, Italy have won just one of five games against
Ireland. Worse still, they have not won any of the three
competitive fixtures, famously losing 1-0 at the 1994 World Cup
finals and drawing home and away in the 2010 World Cup
qualifying campaign.
* Since winning the World Cup in 2006, Italy's record in
tournament finals has been littered with draws. Of nine matches
played they have drawn six and won just one - a 2-0 victory over
France at Euro 2008.
* Italy have not won any of their last five matches and have
scored just two goals, both at these finals.
* Ireland's defence has fallen apart for the first time in
the five major tournaments they have played. In three World Cups
and one previous Euro, they conceded a mere 12 goals in 16 games
and never let in more than two in a match. This time they have
already conceded seven in two matches, a bewildering statistic
as they came to the finals on an unbeaten run of 14 matches in
which they had conceded a paltry three goals.
* The 4-0 defeat by Spain on Thursday marked the first time
Ireland have conceded that many goals in a game in more than
five years and more than 60 matches. In October 2006 they lost
5-2 away to Cyprus in a Euro 2008 qualifying match.
* Ireland, who have scored just four goals in their last six
games, lack a regular scorer. In 12 games played in the last
year, only Robbie Keane has netted more than once. He has scored
two but both in the same match, a 4-0 win over Estonia.
(Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)