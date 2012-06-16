WARSAW, June 16 Facts and figures ahead of the Euro 2012 Group C match between Italy and Ireland at the City Stadium in Poznan on Monday (1845 GMT):

* While Italy are expected to win, their recent record against the Irish does not give cause for that much optimism. In the last 20 years, Italy have won just one of five games against Ireland. Worse still, they have not won any of the three competitive fixtures, famously losing 1-0 at the 1994 World Cup finals and drawing home and away in the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign.

* Since winning the World Cup in 2006, Italy's record in tournament finals has been littered with draws. Of nine matches played they have drawn six and won just one - a 2-0 victory over France at Euro 2008.

* Italy have not won any of their last five matches and have scored just two goals, both at these finals.

* Ireland's defence has fallen apart for the first time in the five major tournaments they have played. In three World Cups and one previous Euro, they conceded a mere 12 goals in 16 games and never let in more than two in a match. This time they have already conceded seven in two matches, a bewildering statistic as they came to the finals on an unbeaten run of 14 matches in which they had conceded a paltry three goals.

* The 4-0 defeat by Spain on Thursday marked the first time Ireland have conceded that many goals in a game in more than five years and more than 60 matches. In October 2006 they lost 5-2 away to Cyprus in a Euro 2008 qualifying match.

* Ireland, who have scored just four goals in their last six games, lack a regular scorer. In 12 games played in the last year, only Robbie Keane has netted more than once. He has scored two but both in the same match, a 4-0 win over Estonia. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)