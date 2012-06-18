By Brian Homewood
| POZNAN, June 19
POZNAN, June 19 UEFA's system of placing extra
linesmen on each goalline won some rare praise after Italy beat
Ireland 2-0 to reach the Euro 2012 quarter-finals on Monday.
The officials, who UEFA president Michel Platini believes
offer an alternative to goalline technology, are rarely noticed
but Italy coach Cesare Prandelli said the first goal in the
Group C match might not have been awarded had they not been
there.
"Perhaps this goal is down to him," Prandelli told
reporters.
"Had we not had this extra official, it might not have been
given. I have seen cases where the ball has been even further
over the line and the goal has not been given."
Antonio Cassano's first-half header went over the line
before being cleared away by Damien Duff, although the goal was
not immediately obvious from the stands.
FIFA has been testing two goalline technology systems,
opposed by Platini, to see if they are reliable enough to be
introduced into the game after a raft of controversies and the
reasonably successful introduction of electronic aids in other
sports.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)