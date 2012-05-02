May 2 Italy squad for the 2012 Euro finals is
likely to be chosen from the following players:
GOALKEEPERS
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) Born: 28.01.78 Caps: 113.
Arguably still one of the best in the world, despite advancing
years, the 2006 World Cup winner is a man never afraid to speak
his mind, now returning to his commanding best after a couple of
difficult seasons with Juventus.
Morgan De Sanctis (Napoli) Born: 26.03.77 Caps: 4. In the
squad at Euro 2008 and the last World Cup but remains in
Buffon's shadow, unable to break into the team, and will
probably be too old to take over when his rival quits. Clocked
up 99 consecutive appearances for Napoli, a run which ended this
season.
Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St Germain) Born: 12.01.87 Caps: 2.
Former Palermo keeper, given a chance by Walter Zenga, has
adapted well since moving to big-money Paris St Germain. Was on
28-man shortlist for 2010 World Cup, but failed to make the cut.
DEFENDERS
Ignazio Abate (AC Milan) Born: 12.11.86 Caps: 2 Goals: 0.
Raised at AC Milan where he has returned after a number of
spells out on loan. Originally a midfielder, came into his own
at right back under leadership of Massimiliano Allegri,
regularly joins attacks with runs down flank.
Federico Balzaretti (Palermo) Born: 06.12.81 Caps: 7 Goals:
1. Former under-21 international 'Balzac' was drafted in by
current coach Cesare Prandelli. Part of the team that helped
Juventus out of Serie B, he has been at Palermo since 2008.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) Born: 08.05.81 Caps: 28 Goals: 0.
Was in Italy squads for 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008, then left
out for three years, before being recalled by Prandelli.
Christian Maggio (Napoli) Born: 11.02.82 Caps: 15 Goals: 0.
Can play in defence or midfield, and his speedy runs offer Italy
an alternative attacking strategy if needed. Has good eye for
goal.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) Born: 14.08.84 Caps: 50 Goals:
2. Fabio Cannavaro's replacement in central defence, is much
admired for his never-say-die attitude and goal threat from
corners. Ever-present in qualifiers.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) Born: 01.05.87 Caps: 13 Goals:
2. Was Chiellini's partner in defence, but fell out of favour
in last few months. An excellent last-gasp tackler and rare
example of a young Italian earning playing time in Serie A and
national squad.
Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersberg) Born: 30.12.86 Caps:
19 Goals: 0. Italy's left back at the last World Cup, the former
Genoa and Juventus player has had to fight for his place.
Angelo Ogbonna (Torino) Born: 23.05.88 Caps: 2 Goals: 0.
Born in Italy of Nigerian parents, Ogbonna impressed in Serie B
to win call-ups for friendlies. Survived a horrific car crash in
2008.
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter) Born: 16.02.88 Caps: 8 Goals: 0.
Former under-21 international, joined Inter last season after
playing for Genoa and Bari, progress hindered by Inter's loss of
form over the last year.
MIDFIELDERS
Simone Pepe (Juventus) Born: 30.08.83 Caps: 23 Goals: 0. Can
play on right of midfield or in attack, began all three matches
in South Africa as Udinese player, but fell out of favour under
Prandelli despite a good current campaign with Juventus.
Alberto Aquilani (AC Milan) Born: 07.07.84 Caps: 21 Goals:
3. Creative midfielder, made Italy debut in 2006, but career
slumped after he left Roma for Liverpool in 2009 and missed 2010
World Cup. Spent one season with Juve, now with Milan and on
fringe of squad.
Thiago Motta (Paris St Germain) Born: 28.08.82 Caps: 7
Goals: 1. The Brazilian-born player represented the South
Americans at the Gold Cup in 2003, but as they fielded an
under-23 team he was allowed by FIFA to change allegiance to
Italy and made his debut in 2011.
Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan) Born: 09.04.85 Caps: 10 Goals:
0. Arguably one of the most-improved Serie A players after
joining AC Milan from Palermo, featured regularly for Italy
since recall in March 2011 after an absence of 2-1/2 years.
Andrea Pirlo (Juventus) Born: 19.05.79 Caps: 82 Goals 9.
Deep-lying playmaker, has enjoyed a new lease of life since move
to Juventus after 10 seasons with AC Milan. Inspired Italy's
2006 World Cup win but missed two of their three games in South
Africa through injury.
Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma) Born: 24.07.83 Caps: 71 Goals:
10. One of the world's most dynamic midfielders, can tackle,
shoot and pass well. One of the 2006 World Cup winners, is
squad's leading scorer at international level and much less
volatile nowadays.
Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) Born: 19.01.86 Caps: 19 Goals:
1. Picked for problem left-side berth in midfield, adaptable
with a keen eye for goal and a delightful touch, played a key
role in Juventus's impressive revival this season.
Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina) Born: 18.01.85 Caps: 32
Goals: 1. Elegant, comfortable on the ball and a good passer,
often seen as Pirlo's successor, but shares same problem in
scoring goals. A regular under Prandelli, but remains to be seen
if Fiorentina's dismal season affects his form.
FORWARDS
Giampaolo Pazzini (Inter Milan) Born: 02.08.84 Caps: 24
Goals: 4. Lethal in the air, has a salmon-like leap which
defenders struggle against, averaged nearly a goal every two
games in two years at Sampdoria, but has lost scoring touch in
last few months at Inter.
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Born: 12.08.90 Caps: 7
Goals 1. Maverick, hugely gifted striker, but question remains
as to whether his talents, or unpredictable behaviour, will
prevail. Already warned and overlooked by Prandelli for
disciplinary reasons.
Antonio Cassano (AC Milan) Born: 12.07.82 Caps: 28 Goals: 9.
Talented but volatile striker who has became a regular under
Prandelli, having been overlooked by Marcello Lippi. Underwent
heart surgery in November and is unclear whether he will have
recovered.
Sebastian Giovinco (Parma) Born: 26.01.87 Caps: 7 Goals: 0.
Diminutive attacking midfielder, used mainly as a substitute in
qualifiers. Struggled during four seasons with Juventus, but
came to life after joining Parma two years ago.
Alessandro Matri (Juventus) Born: 19.08.84 Caps: 5 Goals: 1.
Powerfully-built striker with a playboy reputation, joined
Juventus in January 2011 after 3-1/2 seasons at Cagliari where
he had a fine scoring record.
