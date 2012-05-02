May 2 Italy squad for the 2012 Euro finals is likely to be chosen from the following players:

GOALKEEPERS

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) Born: 28.01.78 Caps: 113. Arguably still one of the best in the world, despite advancing years, the 2006 World Cup winner is a man never afraid to speak his mind, now returning to his commanding best after a couple of difficult seasons with Juventus.

Morgan De Sanctis (Napoli) Born: 26.03.77 Caps: 4. In the squad at Euro 2008 and the last World Cup but remains in Buffon's shadow, unable to break into the team, and will probably be too old to take over when his rival quits. Clocked up 99 consecutive appearances for Napoli, a run which ended this season.

Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St Germain) Born: 12.01.87 Caps: 2. Former Palermo keeper, given a chance by Walter Zenga, has adapted well since moving to big-money Paris St Germain. Was on 28-man shortlist for 2010 World Cup, but failed to make the cut.

DEFENDERS

Ignazio Abate (AC Milan) Born: 12.11.86 Caps: 2 Goals: 0. Raised at AC Milan where he has returned after a number of spells out on loan. Originally a midfielder, came into his own at right back under leadership of Massimiliano Allegri, regularly joins attacks with runs down flank.

Federico Balzaretti (Palermo) Born: 06.12.81 Caps: 7 Goals: 1. Former under-21 international 'Balzac' was drafted in by current coach Cesare Prandelli. Part of the team that helped Juventus out of Serie B, he has been at Palermo since 2008.

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) Born: 08.05.81 Caps: 28 Goals: 0. Was in Italy squads for 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008, then left out for three years, before being recalled by Prandelli.

Christian Maggio (Napoli) Born: 11.02.82 Caps: 15 Goals: 0. Can play in defence or midfield, and his speedy runs offer Italy an alternative attacking strategy if needed. Has good eye for goal.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) Born: 14.08.84 Caps: 50 Goals: 2. Fabio Cannavaro's replacement in central defence, is much admired for his never-say-die attitude and goal threat from corners. Ever-present in qualifiers.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) Born: 01.05.87 Caps: 13 Goals: 2. Was Chiellini's partner in defence, but fell out of favour in last few months. An excellent last-gasp tackler and rare example of a young Italian earning playing time in Serie A and national squad.

Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersberg) Born: 30.12.86 Caps: 19 Goals: 0. Italy's left back at the last World Cup, the former Genoa and Juventus player has had to fight for his place.

Angelo Ogbonna (Torino) Born: 23.05.88 Caps: 2 Goals: 0. Born in Italy of Nigerian parents, Ogbonna impressed in Serie B to win call-ups for friendlies. Survived a horrific car crash in 2008.

Andrea Ranocchia (Inter) Born: 16.02.88 Caps: 8 Goals: 0. Former under-21 international, joined Inter last season after playing for Genoa and Bari, progress hindered by Inter's loss of form over the last year.

MIDFIELDERS

Simone Pepe (Juventus) Born: 30.08.83 Caps: 23 Goals: 0. Can play on right of midfield or in attack, began all three matches in South Africa as Udinese player, but fell out of favour under Prandelli despite a good current campaign with Juventus.

Alberto Aquilani (AC Milan) Born: 07.07.84 Caps: 21 Goals: 3. Creative midfielder, made Italy debut in 2006, but career slumped after he left Roma for Liverpool in 2009 and missed 2010 World Cup. Spent one season with Juve, now with Milan and on fringe of squad.

Thiago Motta (Paris St Germain) Born: 28.08.82 Caps: 7 Goals: 1. The Brazilian-born player represented the South Americans at the Gold Cup in 2003, but as they fielded an under-23 team he was allowed by FIFA to change allegiance to Italy and made his debut in 2011.

Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan) Born: 09.04.85 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. Arguably one of the most-improved Serie A players after joining AC Milan from Palermo, featured regularly for Italy since recall in March 2011 after an absence of 2-1/2 years.

Andrea Pirlo (Juventus) Born: 19.05.79 Caps: 82 Goals 9. Deep-lying playmaker, has enjoyed a new lease of life since move to Juventus after 10 seasons with AC Milan. Inspired Italy's 2006 World Cup win but missed two of their three games in South Africa through injury.

Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma) Born: 24.07.83 Caps: 71 Goals: 10. One of the world's most dynamic midfielders, can tackle, shoot and pass well. One of the 2006 World Cup winners, is squad's leading scorer at international level and much less volatile nowadays.

Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) Born: 19.01.86 Caps: 19 Goals: 1. Picked for problem left-side berth in midfield, adaptable with a keen eye for goal and a delightful touch, played a key role in Juventus's impressive revival this season.

Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina) Born: 18.01.85 Caps: 32 Goals: 1. Elegant, comfortable on the ball and a good passer, often seen as Pirlo's successor, but shares same problem in scoring goals. A regular under Prandelli, but remains to be seen if Fiorentina's dismal season affects his form.

FORWARDS

Giampaolo Pazzini (Inter Milan) Born: 02.08.84 Caps: 24 Goals: 4. Lethal in the air, has a salmon-like leap which defenders struggle against, averaged nearly a goal every two games in two years at Sampdoria, but has lost scoring touch in last few months at Inter.

Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Born: 12.08.90 Caps: 7 Goals 1. Maverick, hugely gifted striker, but question remains as to whether his talents, or unpredictable behaviour, will prevail. Already warned and overlooked by Prandelli for disciplinary reasons.

Antonio Cassano (AC Milan) Born: 12.07.82 Caps: 28 Goals: 9. Talented but volatile striker who has became a regular under Prandelli, having been overlooked by Marcello Lippi. Underwent heart surgery in November and is unclear whether he will have recovered.

Sebastian Giovinco (Parma) Born: 26.01.87 Caps: 7 Goals: 0. Diminutive attacking midfielder, used mainly as a substitute in qualifiers. Struggled during four seasons with Juventus, but came to life after joining Parma two years ago.

Alessandro Matri (Juventus) Born: 19.08.84 Caps: 5 Goals: 1. Powerfully-built striker with a playboy reputation, joined Juventus in January 2011 after 3-1/2 seasons at Cagliari where he had a fine scoring record.