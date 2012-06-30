KIEV, June 30 Penpix of Italy players set to
feature in Sunday's Euro 2012 final against Spain:
GOALKEEPER:
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) Born: 28.01.78 Caps: 119. Could
make a strong case for being goalkeeper of the tournament and
his outstanding save from Marco Reus's free kick in the
semi-final against Germany would be a contender for save of the
tournament. Along with his outstanding shot-stopping, he is a
vocal organiser of the defence and a key dressing room
personality.
DEFENDERS:
Federico Balzaretti (Palermo) Born: 06.12.81 Caps: 11,
Goals: 0. Drafted in by Prandelli as extra defensive cover he
was steady at left-back in the absence of Giorgio Chiellini and
then when switched comfortably to right back to deputise for
Ignazio Abate against Germany.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) Born: 08.05.81 Caps: 32 Goals: 0
Prandelli's decision to recall the central defender, part of the
2006 and Euro 2008 squads, has been repaid by some outstanding
performances at the heart of the Italian defence from a player
who looks to have really come of age.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) Born: 01.05.87 Caps: 19 Goals:
2. The injury to Giorgio Chiellini meant greater responsibility
for the 25-year-old who has responded well with some superbly
timed tackles throughout the tournament and he formed an
excellent understanding with Barzagli.
Ignazio Abate (AC Milan) Born: 12.11.86 Caps: 4 Goals: 0.
Has been a solid option at right-back, a position that has been
a headache at times for Prandelli. Missed the semi-final against
Germany but could be in contention against Spain.
Christian Maggio (Napoli) Born: 11.02.82 Caps: 19 Goals: 0.
Was suspended for the semi-final against Germany and while Italy
coped well without his astute contributions at right-back, he
could well return for the final.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) Born: 14.08.84 Caps: 54 Goals:
2. After missing the quarter-final win over England with injury,
returned against Germany and delivered a characteristically
solid performance. Can operate at left-back or the centre of
defence but likely to be on the left against Spain.
MIDFIELDERS
Andrea Pirlo (Juventus) Born: 19.05.79 Caps: 88 Goals: 10. A
brilliant goal from a free kick against Croatia and the
delightful chipped penalty in the shootout against England have
been the highlights of an outstanding tournament for the classy
playmaker. But more important has been the way his prompting and
passing has been at the centre of Italy's impressive midfield.
Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma) Born: 24.07.83 Caps: 77 Goals:
10. As always he has been combative, tough-tackling and
hard-working. De Rossi has shown his value on the ball as well
in this tournament, forming the perfect foil for Pirlo.
Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina/AC Milan) Born: 18.01.85
Caps: 36, Goals: 1. Noted for his quality passing and
intelligent movement, Montolivo has also shown that he can graft
and cover ground well as he did to great effect against Germany
when Italy's midfield worked their socks off. Has grown in
confidence throughout the tournament.
Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) Born: 19.01.86 Caps: 25 Goals:
1. Perhaps his most impressive display came at the start of the
tournament when he was outstanding in the 1-1 draw with Spain.
Alessandro Diamanti (Bologna) Born: 2/5/1983 Caps: 4 Goals:
0. For a player who has had such little experience of big-time
games even at club level, Diamanti when used has played with
remarkable confidence, never looking over-awed by the occasion.
Thiago Motta (Paris St Germain) Born: 28.08.82 Caps: 12
Goals: 1. The Brazilian born central midfielder is likely to
start on the bench but could well feature later in the game if
Prandelli sees tired legs or wants to tighten things up with a
more defence minded midfielder.
STRIKERS
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Born: 12.08.90 Caps 13:
Goals: 4. Mocked and ridiculed for his sometimes erratic
behavior and lack of discipline, Balotelli's two goals,
including his superb second, fired Italy into the final and have
made him the new hero for Azzurri fans.
Antonio Cassano (AC Milan) Born: 12.07.82 Caps 34 Goals: 10.
Prandelli has got the best out of another forward who has proven
difficult to handle in the past. Having recovered from a serious
heart scare, he has shown the deft touches and natural talent
that many feared he would never showcase at the highest level.
Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) Born: 13/10/1977 Caps: 41 Goals:
11. Likely to start on the bench, Di Natale is a natural poacher
with a great eye for goal but has sometimes appeared to lack
self-belief at this level. Could yet make an impact though in
the latter stages of the final.
