By Mitch Phillips
| KIEV, June 30
KIEV, June 30 Being voted man of the match in a
Euro 2012 semi-final when a team mate has scored two superb
goals in a 2-1 victory is some indication of the all-powerful
influence Andrea Pirlo has on Italy at the moment.
Mario Balotelli grabbed the headlines in the semi-final win
over Germany, but not all the glory, as Pirlo's relentless
probing and promptings were recognised with his third individual
award of the tournament.
He also scooped the award after a commanding performance in
the quarter-final, where his audacious chipped penalty helped
Italy to their shootout win over England after a goalless 120
minutes.
Another came after the 1-1 draw with Croatia in the group
stage, where he produced something of a rarity in big
tournaments these days - a goal direct from a free kick.
All this should not come as any surprise to anyone who has
followed Pirlo's career as he has been ranked alongside some of
the greats of the game and has the trophy cabinet to prove it
with winners' medals from the World Cup, Champions League and
Italian domestic competitions competing for space.
But after missing most of Italy's ill-starred 2010 World Cup
campaign through injury and now 33, it feels as if he has
returned to the stage after a sabbatical.
Of course he has never really been away, and though AC Milan
decided last year he was past his best, Pirlo proved such
thoughts to be premature as he inspired Juventus to the Serie A
title.
He has carried that form into the European Championship,
kicking off with an excellent display in the 1-1 group stage
draw with Sunday's final opponents, Spain.
He set up Antonio Di Natale's goal - the only one conceded
by Spain in the tournament - and kept the world champions on the
alert throughout with his penetrating passing and elusive
movement.
Sitting deeper than most creative midfielders, Pirlo tends
to find himself extra time and space and has been able to
pressurise every side Italy have faced with his long, accurate
delivery.
By the end of the quarter-final against England he was
virtually running the show like an orchestra conductor,
dictating the pace and direction of play while avoiding the
flagging attentions of his rivals almost with disdain.
COUNTER-ATTACK THREAT
He is helped by having willing front runners in the shape of
Balotelli and the revitalised Antonio Cassano and that
combination gives Italy an energy-efficient counter-attacking
capacity not available to many other leading sides at the
moment.
Germany coach Joachim Loew was well aware of his threat
before their semi-final meeting, saying: "Pirlo is having a sort
of renaissance now. After 2010 you thought he was past his
prime, but he is a genius strategist who plays a lot of balls
through and he can play them where it hurts the other team the
most."
Loew and Germany knew it, but still could not stop it, as he
sprayed out 86 passes, 13 of them considered "long" and 52
"medium" by UEFA's statistians.
Spain, having had their own close-up view of his talents
three weeks ago, are similarly impressed.
"Pirlo is unique," said Sergio Ramos, who dinked in his own
"Pirloesque penalty" in Spain's semi-final shootout win over
Portugal.
"With a single pass he can open you up and leave a man one
on one. He's the player that makes the difference. He dominates
and controls the match."
Pirlo himself prefers others to do the talking and is
usually quick to deflect the praise coming his way.
But he recognises how Italy's confidence has developed
during the tournament to match their talent and goes into
Sunday's final in a positive frame of mind.
"We are enjoying our football again," he said. "We have the
quality and are hungry for success."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)