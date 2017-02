June 1 Italy would quit the European championship if they were asked to do so for the good of the game, coach Cesare Prandelli said on Friday after match-fixing allegations again tarnished the Azzurri's image.

"If they would say to us that for the good of football the national team must not go to the Euros, it would not be a problem," Prandelli told Rai television a week before the tournament starts in Ukraine and Poland. (Editing by John O'Brien)