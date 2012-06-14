WARSAW, June 14 Italy coach Cesare Prandelli
rued his team's missed chances after they were held to a 1-1
draw by Croatia, leaving them with just two points from two
games in Group C.
The Italians created several openings in the first half but
strikers Mario Balotelli and Antonio Cassano were unable to
convert.
Although Andrea Pirlo's superb free-kick gave the Azzurri
the lead six minutes before the break, the advantage was wiped
out by Mario Mandzukic's 72nd minute equaliser.
"We should have wrapped it up earlier for sure but we are
still in it, we are alive and we will fight to the end,"
Prandelli told Raisport.
"We had some good chances in the first half and could have
done better. We missed a bit of energy and grit," he said.
Prandelli was also unhappy with the way his defence allowed
Mandzukic to head home a cross unchallenged.
"In the second half they started putting up high balls,
putting us under pressure but without creating many chances.
"Then we conceded a goal we shouldn't have with a cross that
was quite predictable but the lads stuck at it and fought to the
end searching for that victory," he said.
Italy face former coach Giovanni Trapattoni's Ireland team
in their final group game.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Patrick Graham)