MADRID, April 13 Italy's Euro 2012 chances were
dealt a blow on Friday when striker Giuseppe Rossi tore the same
ligaments in his right knee that have already sidelined him for
six months.
United States-born Rossi's club Villarreal said the
25-year-old suffered the latest setback in training on Friday
morning and would need further surgery that would keep him out
of action for another six months.
"Villarreal will announce the date and location of the
operation in the next few days," the La Liga club said on their
website (www.villarrealcf.es).
Rossi's injury further restricts Italy coach Cesare
Prandelli's options for his forward line at Euro 2012, with AC
Milan's Antonio Cassano recovering from heart surgery and Mario
Balotelli beset by disciplinary problems.
Italy begin their campaign against Group C rivals and
holders Spain in Gdansk on June 10, before meeting Croatia four
days later and Ireland on June 18.
