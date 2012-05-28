May 28 Italy coach Cesare Prandelli ended
uncapped Pescara midfielder Marco Verratti's hopes of playing at
Euro 2012 when he cut seven players from his provisional squad
on Monday.
Verratti, whose side won promotion to Serie A this month,
was a shock inclusion in Prandelli's initial 32-man squad but
misses out along with goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.
Domenico Criscito had already been dropped in order to clear
his name of match-fixing allegations while fellow defenders
Davide Astori and Salvatore Bocchetti have been left out along
with midfielders Luca Cigarini and Ezequiel Schelotto.
Prandelli's decisions were largely expected and the coach
now has until midday on Tuesday to drop two more players for his
final 23-man Euro squad.
Criscito's absence leaves Italy with just centre back
Giorgio Chiellini as a recognised defensive left footer.
Italy, who play Spain, Croatia and Ireland at the Euros in
Ukraine and Poland next month, face Luxembourg in a friendly in
Parma on Tuesday (1845 GMT).
Squad of 25:
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis
(Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St Germain)
Defenders: Ignazio Abate (AC Milan), Federico Balzaretti
(Palermo), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci
(Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Christian Maggio
(Napoli), Angelo Ogbonna (Torino), Andrea Ranocchia (Inter
Milan)
Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma), Alessandro Diamanti
(Bologna), Emanuele Giaccherini (Juventus), Claudio Marchisio
(Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina), Thiago Motta (Paris
St Germain), Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan), Andrea Pirlo
(Juventus)
Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Fabio Borini
(AS Roma), Antonio Cassano (AC Milan), Mattia Destro (Siena),
Antonio Di Natale (Udinese), Sebastian Giovinco (Parma).
(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)