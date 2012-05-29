(Adds Del Bosque quotes)
May 29 Defender Andrea Ranocchia and forward
Mattia Destro were left out of Italy's 23-man Euro 2012 squad on
Tuesday but centre back Leonardo Bonucci was included despite
the match-fixing crisis engulfing the country.
Coach Cesare Prandelli, who on Monday was forced to drop
Domenico Criscito after the left back was warned by police that
he was being probed in a fix investigation, whittled his squad
down from 25 ahead of UEFA's deadline for the June tournament.
Inter centre back Ranocchia's exclusion means Bonucci could
well start their Euro 2012 Group C opener against holders Spain
in Gdansk on June 10.
Bonucci's name has been mentioned in testimony during the
match-fixing probe but he has not been formally put under
investigation and has denied wrongdoing.
The Italian soccer federation has said it is happy with the
Juventus defender's inclusion.
Asked about Italy's match-fixing crisis, Spain coach Vicente
del Bosque told a news conference in Berne on Tuesday: "What has
happened in Italy leaves me with a very bad taste. I did not
like it at all.
"It's an extremely damaging episode for football but there
is a parallel industry to this sport that you can't control.
"I won't get into whether it will benefit us or not. What I
do know is that the Italian players are professional athletes
and they will go out there (against Spain) with the intention of
winning."
Italy will also face Croatia and Ireland at the finals being
co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis
(Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St Germain)
Defenders: Ignazio Abate (AC Milan), Federico Balzaretti
(Palermo), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci
(Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Christian Maggio
(Napoli), Angelo Ogbonna (Torino)
Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma), Alessandro Diamanti
(Bologna), Emanuele Giaccherini (Juventus), Claudio Marchisio
(Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina), Thiago Motta (Paris
St Germain), Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan), Andrea Pirlo
(Juventus)
Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Fabio Borini
(AS Roma), Antonio Cassano (AC Milan), Antonio Di Natale
(Udinese), Sebastian Giovinco (Parma)
