POZNAN, June 14 Mario Balotelli kept his place
in Italy's starting line-up for their Euro 2012 Group C match
against Croatia on Thursday.
Balotelli will line up alongside Antonio Cassano in a
volatile and highly unpredictable frontline, despite speculation
that coach Cesare Prandelli could have opted for Antonio Di
Natale who scored in Italy's 1-1 draw against Spain.
Croatia named an unchanged starting line-up from the team
which beat Ireland 3-1 with captain Darijo Srna, who usually
plays in midfield, switched to right back in an adventurous
formation.
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 16-Daniele De
Rossi, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 2-Christian Maggio, 8-Claudio
Marchisio, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 5-Thiago Motta, 13-Emanuele
Giaccherini; 10-Antonio Cassano, 9-Mario Balotelli
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran
Corluka, 13-Gordon Schildenfeld, 2-Ivan Strinic; 7-Ivan Rakitic,
8-Ognjen Vukojevic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario
Mandzukic, 9-Nikica Jelavic
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond,)