(Adds details)
By Brian Homewood
POZNAN, June Striker Mario Balotelli lost his
place to Antonio Di Natale in Italy's starting line-up for the
Euro 2012 Group C match against Ireland on Monday.
The replacement of Balotelli, who was relegated to the
substitutes' bench amid reports of a slight knee problem, was
one of four changes made by Italy to the team which started the
1-1 draw with Croatia.
Andrea Barzagli, fit again after a calf problem, replaced
Leonardo Bonucci at the centre of defence with Ignazio Abate
taking the place of Christian Maggio at right back and Federico
Balzaretti in for Emanuele Giaccherini at left back.
Damien Duff was named as captain in eliminated Ireland's
line-up on his 100th international appearance.
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 15-Andrea
Barzagli, 3-Giorgio Chiellini, 6-Federico Balzaretti; 8-Claudio
Marchisio, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 16-Daniele De Rossi; 5-Thiago Motta;
11-Antonio Di Natale, 10-Antonio Cassano
Ireland: 1-Shay Given; 4-John O'Shea, 2-Sean St. Ledger,
5-Richard Dunne, 3-Stephen Ward; 7-Aiden McGeady, 6-Glenn
Whelan, 8-Keith Andrews, 11-Damien Duff; 10-Robbie Keane,
9-Kevin Doyle
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
(Editing by)