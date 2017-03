MILAN Nov 16 The Euro 2016 qualifier between Italy and Croatia was interrupted and players went off the pitch on Sunday after visiting fans threw flares and firecrackers onto the pitch.

The players went off after around 70 minutes as a number of flares landed on the pitch and smoke filled the San Siro stadium.

Riot police were then seen entering the section where the Croatia fans were located.

Flares were also thrown onto the field after Croatia scored their goal and play was interrupted for around three minutes although the players stayed on the field. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)