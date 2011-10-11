ALMATY Oct 11 A disallowed goal in added time denied Austria victory over Kazakhstan as both sides fought out a 0-0 draw in their final Euro 2012 Group A qualifier on Tuesday.

Austrian captain Marc Janko was flagged offside as he forced the ball over the line in the first minute of added time in a second half shaded by hosts Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan came closest to breaking the stalemate when Sergei Ostapenko hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the 74th minute. Ten minutes later, Austrian goalkeeper Pascal Gruenwald turned a shot from Marat Khairullin around the post.

Marko Arnautovic squandered Austria's best chance early in the second half, shooting wide of the near post after breaking through the inside left channel.

Austria finish in fourth place on 12 points with Kazakhstan bottom on four. Germany have qualified automatically and second spot is being contested by Belgium and Turkey. (Reporting By Robin Paxton, editing by Justin Palmer)