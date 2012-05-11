KIEV May 11 Ukraine's capital Kiev, struggling
to shake off a reputation as a new destination for sex tourism,
is taking steps to curb prostitution during the month-long
European soccer championship, the city government said on
Friday.
Ukraine expects some one million foreign football fans to
visit when it co-hosts Euro 2012 with Poland next month, and
stages the final in Kiev on July 1.
The Kiev city government met officials from the interior
ministry and state security service (SBU) this week to discuss
measures to curb the sex trade, which is illegal in the former
Soviet republic, a senior municipal official said on Friday.
"We have ordered police and the SBU to prevent such
activities," Anatoly Holubchenko, deputy head of city
government, told reporters.
Promotional booklets produced by private publishers and
handed out to tourists in places such as Kiev's airports and
hotels often feature advertisements for massage parlours and
other thinly veiled sex industry spots.
"The city government has nothing to do with guides offering
sex services," Holubchenko said as he presented an official
guide for Euro fans which instead invites visitors to see Kiev's
ancient Orthodox Christian churches, museums and monuments.
Ukraine, like many other Eastern European nations, saw a
surge in illegal activities such as prostitution and human
trafficking after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the
subsequent economic crisis of the 1990s.
It is now trying to improve its image with events such as
the Euros, although local women's rights group Femen, famous for
its female activists' topless public protests, has objected
against hosting the tournament saying it will only boost the sex
trade.
Ukraine's foreign ministry last month officially objected to
a Dutch television commercial which jokingly urged female
viewers to keep their husbands and boyfriends away from
Ukrainian women during the Euros.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clare Fallon)