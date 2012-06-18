By Timothy Collings
| KRAKOW, June 18
KRAKOW, June 18 As bells ring from Krakow's
skyline of churches, it is difficult not to imagine they toll
for Poland's Euro 2012 dream and mark a first farewell to
departing friends.
In this artistic, historic and religious city, included in
the first UNESCO World Heritage List, a dreamy silence has
replaced face-painted joy and enthusiasm.
Where hordes gathered on Saturday before strolling to the
fan park at the symbolic field of Blonia, on Sunday there was
only a hushed army of cleaners.
In hot sunshine, families sought shade under trees in Planty
Park where drunks dozed on benches, untroubled by police or
passers-by.
Even the hourly cornet tunes from the wonderful Rynek Glowny
square and soaring soprano voices from the Music Academy seemed
softer until Monday when a rousing piano solo lifted spirits.
Co-host Poland's exit after losing to the Czech Republic had
been tearful, but the pain was temporary.
In Krakow, nobody is down for long.
Despite being overlooked as a host venue for matches even
though the city is home to two of Poland's top clubs, including
Wisla who have won seven titles in 12 years, Krakow embraced
Euro 2012 and was an impeccable unofficial host for thousands of
fans.
Notable among the 'sport tourists' who added to the booming
trade at the castle, cathedral, museums, galleries and
memorials, not to mention nearby Auschwitz-Birkenau, were
supporters of the city's three official guest nations, England,
Italy and the Netherlands.
As well as the unofficial followers of Ireland who were
neither invisible nor quiet.
IRISH BANTER
Bars that resembled British pubs were draped with flags and
banners as they spread their good-natured banter. The Bar Nic
Nowego was engulfed by the craic.
At the Hard Rock cafe, puzzled staff were introduced to the
green-and-white hoops of Scottish champions Celtic and the
catholic connections that bound them all together.
At times, it was difficult to find more than a few England
fans and barely more than one Italian family.
The Dutch, like their national team, struggled to make an
impact except via their orange shirts on match days and by
Monday were packing to leave. Winless and disjointed, they will
not be missed greatly.
"We love football and we love Poland," said one of a
tumultuous group of local Polish supporters before Saturday's
humbling defeat by the Czechs, five hours away by motorway in
Wroclaw.
"To have the Euro Championship here is great moment for
Poland..."
Invaded and occupied many times, like much of southern
Poland, Krakow was also home for 40 years to Pope John Paul II.
His face adorns walls, windows and doorways in the old city,
a reminder of Krakow's character and Poland's experiences, a
royal residence and former capital and seat of government.
It was occupied by Czechs, Tartars, Austrians and Russians
until World War One in 1918 ended 146 years of foreign rule.
The city's reputation for stubborn bohemian melancholy is no
surprise.
DEFIANT PARTISANS
Krakow's defiant partisans played a key role in the
restoration of Poland, providing leading political thinkers,
administrative staff and soldiers.
Blonia, where more than 12,000 gathered on Saturday, was the
site of a parade of the cavalry of the Second Republic of Poland
on Oct. 6, 1933.
A famous painting of that event is one of an estimated 2.5
million registered works of art on show in the medieval old
town, Wawel castle and Kazimierz, home to the Jewish quarter.
Krakow, which survived the atrocities of Nazi occupation
from 1939-45 and post-war repression by the Soviet Union, has
more than enough art, faith and intellectual dignity to survive
an invasion of fans.
With Wisla Krakow, multiple champions, and Cracovia, their
great rivals, playing at grounds separated by the field of
Blonia, just as Liverpool and Everton are divided by Stanley
Park, Krakow also has enough football in its heart to survive a
snub by Euro 2012.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)