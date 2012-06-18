KRAKOW, June 18 Polish soccer fans seeking an escape from the galling prospect of Ukrainian success at Euro 2012 while they lick their wounds after early elimination, could be forgiven for seeing double at the Zen restaurant and bar in Krakow.

For there, in the middle of Saint Tomasza street in the heart of the city, working in tandem as they prepare sashimi and sushi for a cosmopolitan clientele, they will find twins Artiom and Sasza, from Kharkov.

During matches shown on a giant screen behind them, they routinely field inquires about their family background -- and place of birth -- with shy smiles. They give little away.

Asked if they are identical twins, they laugh. "I don't know," said Sasza. "I ask my mother and she said the same, but she can tell who we are..." (sic)

Born five minutes apart, and raised in Kharkiv, one of Euro 2012's host cities in the Ukraine, they were 21 in March and, unpopularly for some of Zen's regulars, are quietly hoping their home nation can cause an upset on Tuesday when England travel to Donetsk for a decisive final Group D fixture.

"I don't know what will happen because England are a very strong team," said Artiom, speaking in English. "But, of course, I hope we can win.

"We are always working here. Everyone wants Poland to win, but now they can't... so maybe it will be Ukraine that goes to the second round.

"When we work, of course, we cannot turn round to see the football. That is very difficult, very hard. When we are together we have a lot of emotions to watch the match."

Curiously, and almost invisibly, several visiting British reporters, in Krakow to cover the England team's nearby training camp, have taken to watching matches at Zen.

"We did not know that, but we know that you are English," said Sasza. "So we will see you here on Tuesday to see who can win!"

Asked why they chose not only to move to work in Poland, but to choose Krakow, they grin again.

"It is very nice here," said Artiom. "The work is good and our lives are much better. Much, much better.

"It would be nice to go home and to support our national team, but now it is better to stay here and to work." (Reporting By Tim Collings; Editing by Ken Ferris)