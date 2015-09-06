RIGA, Sept 6 The Czech Republic qualified for Euro 2016 as one of the top two teams from qualifying Group A after holding off a late fightback to beat hosts Latvia 2-1 on Sunday.

David Limbersky and Vladmir Darida scored the first-half goals to lift the Czechs to 19 points, out of the reach of third placed Turkey (12 points) and Netherlands (10) with two matches to play next month.

Iceland, on 18 points, can secure their berth later on Sunday when they host bottom placed Kazakhstan, needing only draw.

The Czechs finished nervously as they dealt with a late rally from Latvia, who pulled a goal back through Arturs Zjurzins with 17 minutes left and then gallantly tried without success to find an equaliser.