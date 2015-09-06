(Adds details)

RIGA, Sept 6 Czech Republic qualified for Euro 2016 as one of the top two teams from qualifying Group A after holding off a late fightback to beat hosts Latvia 2-1 on Sunday.

David Limbersky and Vladmir Darida scored the first-half goals to lift the Czechs to 19 points, out of the reach of third placed Turkey (12 points) and Netherlands (10) with two matches to play next month.

Iceland, on 18 points, can secure their berth later on Sunday when they host bottom placed Kazakhstan, needing only draw.

The Czechs finished nervously as they dealt with a late rally from Latvia, who pulled a goal back through Arturs Zjurzins with 17 minutes left and then gallantly tried without success to find an equaliser.

But it was their early dominance that laid the platform for Czech success with two goals inside the first half hour.

Limbersky's opening goal came after just 13 minutes at the end of a smart short corner routine and a powerful shot from close range as Latvia's defence were caught napping.

Darida drove home a shot from the edge of the penalty area to double the lead.

Latvia rarely threatened until Zjurzins turned inside the Czech defence and had a chance right in front of goal in the 35th minute but saw his effort brilliantly parried away by Petr Cech, brought into action for the first time.

The Czech captain also foiled a touch on by Igors Tarasovs from a dangerous free kick just before the hour mark but was beaten by Zjurzins's effort in the 73rd minute.

Latvia were applauded off for their late efforts but the Czechs celebrated with nervous relief in front of some 300 travelling away fans as they booked their place at the finals in France next year.