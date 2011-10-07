RIGA Oct 7 Latvia did the double over Malta on Friday, beating the Group F minnows 2-0 in their penultimate Euro 2012 qualifier and their last at home.

A goal in each half by Aleksejs Visnakovs and Artjoms Rudnevs were enough for Latvia to see off Malta and increase their tally to 11 points though neither team can qualify. Malta remain stuck on one point at the foot of the table.

Latvia held the initiative from the outset but their early efforts were easily repelled by the Malta defence.

Visnakovs, Latvia's most effective player in the opening half, fired wide on 11 minutes but in the 33rd minute put his side ahead.

Maris Verpakovskis made the opening down the right before releasing Visnakovs who sped into the area and hammered his shot home.

Latvia came close to a second goal late in the first half but Verpakovskis's swerving effort flashed against the crossbar after the FC Baku striker had been set up by Rudnevs.

Malta almost equalised 14 minutes into the second half but Clayton Failla's low shot ricocheted off the two posts before Oskars Klava cleared the danger.

Goalkeeper Andrew Hogg denied Latvia a second goal as he produced a top-notch save to palm Verpakovskis's close-range drive over the bar 10 minutes from time but the hosts wrapped up the points three minutes later.

Visnakovs's cross from the right sparked havoc in the Malta defence and Rudnevs was on hand to tap home.