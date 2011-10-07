RIGA Oct 7 Latvia did the double over Malta on
Friday, beating the Group F minnows 2-0 in their penultimate
Euro 2012 qualifier and their last at home.
A goal in each half by Aleksejs Visnakovs and Artjoms
Rudnevs were enough for Latvia to see off Malta and increase
their tally to 11 points though neither team can qualify. Malta
remain stuck on one point at the foot of the table.
Latvia held the initiative from the outset but their early
efforts were easily repelled by the Malta defence.
Visnakovs, Latvia's most effective player in the opening
half, fired wide on 11 minutes but in the 33rd minute put his
side ahead.
Maris Verpakovskis made the opening down the right before
releasing Visnakovs who sped into the area and hammered his shot
home.
Latvia came close to a second goal late in the first half
but Verpakovskis's swerving effort flashed against the crossbar
after the FC Baku striker had been set up by Rudnevs.
Malta almost equalised 14 minutes into the second half but
Clayton Failla's low shot ricocheted off the two posts before
Oskars Klava cleared the danger.
Goalkeeper Andrew Hogg denied Latvia a second goal as he
produced a top-notch save to palm Verpakovskis's close-range
drive over the bar 10 minutes from time but the hosts wrapped up
the points three minutes later.
Visnakovs's cross from the right sparked havoc in the Malta
defence and Rudnevs was on hand to tap home.
