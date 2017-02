Oct 8 Craig Mackail-Smith's 32nd-minute goal earned Scotland a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein on Saturday to help his side leapfrog Czech Republic into second place in Euro 2012 Group I qualifying to move within range of the playoffs.

Starting for the first time and winning his third cap, the striker headed over stranded home goalkeeper Peter Jehle to put his country on 11 points with one match against group winners Spain remaining on Tuesday.

The Czechs, who have 10 points, travel to Lithuania on Tuesday.

Should the two teams finish level on points the Czechs would earn a playoff berth due to their better head-to-head record in the two qualifiers against Scotland. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Tony Jimenez)