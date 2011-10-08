* Scotland defeat Liechtenstein 1-0
* Mackail-Smith on target in first half
(Adds quotes)
Oct 8 Craig Mackail-Smith's 32nd-minute goal
earned Scotland a 1-0 victory in Liechtenstein on Saturday to
help them leapfrog Czech Republic into second place in Euro 2012
Group I qualifying and move within range of the playoffs.
Starting for the first time and winning his third cap, the
striker headed over stranded home goalkeeper Peter Jehle to put
his country on 11 points with one match against group winners
Spain remaining on Tuesday.
The Czechs, who have 10 points, travel to Lithuania on
Tuesday.
"We've got a good spirit, everyone wants to work for each
other," Mackail-Smith told the BBC.
"It shows in how many chances we're creating and hopefully
we can do that on Tuesday. We kept the ball well and if we can
do that we stand a chance."
Should the two teams finish level on points the Czechs would
earn a playoff berth due to their better head-to-head record in
the two qualifiers against Scotland.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Tony Jimenez)