KAUNAS, Sept 2 Lithuania were jeered off the pitch after a 0-0 home draw with Liechtenstein on Friday left their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2012 in tatters.

They have now failed to score against the tiny Alpine nation in both their Group I clashes, having suffered a demoralising 2-0 defeat in Vaduz in June.

Lithuania, who began the qualification process in style with a draw against Scotland and victory in the Czech Republic, dominated possession but struggled to carve out clear chances.

Defender Tadas Kijanskas was denied in the 29th minute when his goalbound header was blocked by midfielder Yves Oehri.

Liechtenstein played with more adventure after the break and Franz Burgemeier forced a save from Lithuania keeper Zydrunas Karcemarskas in the 60th minute.

The hosts' frustration was evident and they were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes to go when Edgaras Cesnauskis was sent off for a bad tackle on Marin Buchel.

Tomas Danilevicius almost spared Lithuania's blushes in stoppage time but was denied when through one-on-one by visiting keeper Peter Jehle. The final whistle was greeted with chants of "shame...shame" as the home players trudged off.

Lithuania have five points from six games, four behind second-placed Czech Republic who face Scotland on Saturday. Spain top the group with maximum points from five matches.

Liechtenstein remain bottom with four points.

