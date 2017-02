LUXEMBOURG, Sept 2 Midfielder Gabriel Torje scored both goals in Romania's 2-0 win over Luxembourg in Euro 2012 qualifying on Friday but will miss his side's next game against Group D leaders France after picking up a second yellow card.

Torje scored in the 34th and 45th minutes but picked up a yellow card in the 19th to add to the card he received in the victory over Bosnia in June.

"I knew it was important to win today but...the match with France is what matters now," coach Victor Piturca, who returned to the national team for the qualifiers, told local television station ProTV. "Unfortunately, we've lost Torje for it."

Romania, fourth in Group D with 11 points, host France in Bucharest on Tuesday. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Clare Fallon)

