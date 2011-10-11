LONDON Oct 11 Nikolche Noveski's header 11 minutes from time earned Macedonia a 1-1 draw against Slovakia in their final Euro 2012 Group B qualifier on Tuesday.

Neither side had a chance to reach the finals and after a dull first half defender Noveski equalised following a corner and two missed chances by Vlade Lazarevski.

Slovakia striker Juraj Piroska had opened the scoring after 54 minutes after a misunderstanding between defender Vanche Shikov and goalkeeper Martin Bogatinov.

Slovakia had chances to double their lead three minutes later through Marek Hamsik and Juraj Piroska, but Martin Bogatinov made two great saves.

Macedonia, coached by former Wales and Real Madrid manager John Toshack, were without first-team regulars Goran Popov, Goran Pandev, Veliche Sumolikoski due to injures or suspensions.

Macedonia finished second from bottom in the group on eight points behind fourth-placed Slovakia on 15.