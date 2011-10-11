LONDON Oct 11 Nikolche Noveski's header 11
minutes from time earned Macedonia a 1-1 draw against Slovakia
in their final Euro 2012 Group B qualifier on Tuesday.
Neither side had a chance to reach the finals and after a
dull first half defender Noveski equalised following a corner
and two missed chances by Vlade Lazarevski.
Slovakia striker Juraj Piroska had opened the scoring after
54 minutes after a misunderstanding between defender Vanche
Shikov and goalkeeper Martin Bogatinov.
Slovakia had chances to double their lead three minutes
later through Marek Hamsik and Juraj Piroska, but Martin
Bogatinov made two great saves.
Macedonia, coached by former Wales and Real Madrid manager
John Toshack, were without first-team regulars Goran Popov,
Goran Pandev, Veliche Sumolikoski due to injures or suspensions.
Macedonia finished second from bottom in the group on eight
points behind fourth-placed Slovakia on 15.
