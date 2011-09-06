SKOPJE, Sept 6 Mirko Ivanovski's goal gave Macedonia a 1-0 win over Andorra in their Euro 2012 Group B qualifier on Tuesday, securing a first victory for new coach John Toshack.

Ivanovski struck just before the hour after the hosts had wasted a succession of chances against a side who have lost all eight qualifiers.

Former Wales and Real Madrid manager Toshack was named coach last month, taking over from Mirsad Jonuz who was sacked in June after a string of poor results.

Macedonia lost 1-0 to Russia on Friday in Toshack's first game in charge. (Reporting by Zlatko Krstevski, Editing by Justin Palmer)