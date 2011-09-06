SKOPJE, Sept 6 Mirko Ivanovski's goal gave
Macedonia a 1-0 win over Andorra in their Euro 2012 Group B
qualifier on Tuesday, securing a first victory for new coach
John Toshack.
Ivanovski struck just before the hour after the hosts had
wasted a succession of chances against a side who have lost all
eight qualifiers.
Former Wales and Real Madrid manager Toshack was named coach
last month, taking over from Mirsad Jonuz who was sacked in June
after a string of poor results.
Macedonia lost 1-0 to Russia on Friday in Toshack's first
game in charge.
(Reporting by Zlatko Krstevski, Editing by Justin Palmer)