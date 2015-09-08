SKOPJE, Sept 8 Spain moved a step closer to Euro 2016 qualification when a freak own goal secured a 1-0 victory away to Macedonia that put them two points clear at the top of Group C on Tuesday.

The match in Skopje featured first against last in the section and predictably heavyweights Spain were far too strong for the home side despite fielding a weakened team.

Juan Mata was the architect of the only goal in the eighth minute when his hopeful cross from the right evaded flapping Macedonia goalkeeper Tome Pacovski, cannoned off the far post onto his head and into the net.

With eight of 10 matches played, Spain lead on 21 points, two ahead of Slovakia after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Ukraine, who are a further three points behind in third. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)