SKOPJE Nov 15 Slovakia stayed firmly on course to qualify for Euro 2016 after first-half goals by midfielder Juraj Kucka and striker Adam Nemec gave them a 2-0 Group C win at Macedonia on Saturday.

The result left the Slovakians top of the standings with a maximum 12 points from four games, three more than Spain and Ukraine and nine ahead of Macedonia.

With the top two from each of the nine groups and the best third-placed team winning automatic berths in the 24-nation tournament, Slovakia's impressive run has put them in a good position to advance.

Kucka fired the visitors ahead in the 25th minute after a darting run and cross from the right by Vladimir Weiss left him with a simple tap-in from point-blank range.

Nemec added the second in the 38th, capitalising on poor defending to steer the ball home from close range before the home side missed three chances to reduce the deficit late in the first half.

Macedonia piled on the pressure after the interval but the Slovakians held firm to extend their perfect start as goalkeeper Matus Kozacik kept out several long-range efforts. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, Editing by Ed Osmond)