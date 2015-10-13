TA'QALI, Malta, Oct 13 Croatia squeezed into the Euro 2016 finals with a 1-0 away win over of Malta on Tuesday which enabled them to finish as Group H runners-up after a turbulent qualifying campaign.

Ivan Perisic scored a 25th-minute winner to lift the Croatians above Norway after the Scandinavians conceded two second-half goals in a 2-1 defeat at group winners Italy, who also qualified.

The Italians finished on 24 points, four ahead of Croatia and five clear of Norway, with the latter confined to November's two-legged playoffs.

Needing to win and for Norway not to beat Italy, the Croatians laid siege to the home team and missed a string of chances either side of Perisic's goal.

Having squandered two sitters, the winger found the back of the net with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area which wrong-footed Malta goalkeeper Andrew Hogg.

After learning that the result in Rome had turned their way, the Croatians endured a nervy last 10 minutes when they sat back on their slender lead.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Toby Davis)