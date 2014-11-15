CHISINAU Nov 15 Liechtenstein ended a 10-year wait for a competitive away win when they beat Moldova 1-0 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Saturday.

Franz Burgmeier curled a free kick into the top left corner in the 74th minute to leave Liechtenstein with four points from four games in Group G, only one behind Russia.

Andreas Christen almost gave the visitors a first-half lead in Chisinau but his low shot was saved by Moldova goalkeeper Ilie Cebanu's foot.

Moldova took control and Artur Ionita saw his effort headed off the line by Daniel Kaufmann and Benjamin Buechel did well to save a curling shot from Alexandru Gatcan.

It was Liechtenstein's first competitive win since they beat Lithuania 2-0 in a Euro qualifier in 2011 and their first away from home since thrashing Luxembourg 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier in October 2004.

Moldova are bottom of the group with one point. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)