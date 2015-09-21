MOSCOW, Sept 21 Moldova coach Alexandru Curteian stepped down from his position on Monday, according to the Moldovan Football Federation (FMF).

The 41 year-old made the decision after meeting with FMF president Pavel Cebanu, according to the organization's official website (www.fmf.md).

Curteian took over as national team coach in September 2014 and signed a contract until the end of the Euro 2016 qualification cycle. After eight matches in Group G Moldova are bottom of the table with two points.

The head coach of Zimbru Chisinau Stefan Stoica will prepare the side for their final two qualification matches against Russia and Sweden. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman)