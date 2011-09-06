(adds teams)
Sept 6 Moldova 0 Hungary 2 - Euro 2012 Group E
result:
In Chisinau
Scorers: Vilmos Vanczak 7, Gergely Rudolf 83
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Moldova: 1-Artiom Gaiduchevici, 2-Igor Armas, 3-Victor
Golovatenco, 4-Vadim Boret, 5-Alexandru Epureanu, 8-Eugeniu
Cebotaru, Serghei Alexeev (7-Igor Tigirias 73), 13-Anatoli
Cheptine (15-Anatolie Doros 62), 16-Alexandru Suvorov, 17-Alexi
Savinov, 18-Denis Zmeu (9-Igor Bugaev 46)
Hungary: 1-Gabor Kiraly, 2-Jozsef Varga, 3-Vilmos Vancza,
4-Roland Juhasz, 5-Zsolt Korcsmar (14-Zsolt Laczko 69), 6-Akos
Elek, 7-Adam Pinter (15-Gyorgy Sandor 64), 8-Imre Szabics
(16-Krisztian Vadocz 82), 9-Gergely Rudolf, 10-Tamas Hajnal,
11-Vladimir Koman
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
- - - -
